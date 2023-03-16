Chris Hughton given three-year contract by GFA - Reports

Sports News of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

According to reports in the local media Ghana Football Association has handed new Black Stars coach Chris Hughton a three years contract.



The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager took over from Coach Otto Addo who left the role after Ghana exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the end of the Group Stage.



Mr. Hughton has been the Technical Advisor of the Black Stars for the past twelve months.



Chris Hughton will be assisted by Assistant Coaches George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani. The three coaches were part of the technical team for the World Cup in Qatar.



The report states that Chris Hughton has been tasked to qualify Ghana for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament. He’s also being charged to clinch the 2024 AFCON tournament and qualify Ghana for the 2026 World Cup tournament.



Chris Hughton will be unveiled in Kumasi ahead of Ghana's game against Angola. His unveiling delayed due to the death of Chris Hughton's father.