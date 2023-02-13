Chris Hughton first test as Ghana head coach in March AFCON qualifiers

Sports News of Monday, 13 February 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars' new head coach Chris Hughton will have his first test next month following his confirmation by the Ghana Football Association with immediate effect.



The former Newcastle United has been appointed the head coach of the Ghana national team which was officially announced by the Ghana FA on Sunday evening.



The 64-year-old takes over from Otto Addo who left the role after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar where Ghana exited the tournament after the group stages.



The experienced tactician was the technical advisor to the Black Stars during the World Cup campaign.



Hughton will lead the Black Stars for the first time in March when they face Angola in a double-header in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications in Cape Coast and Luanda respectively.



Hughton's last job was at Nottingham Forest in the English Championship from October 2020 to September 2021. He has also handled clubs like Birmingham City, Norwich City and Brighton and Hove Albion



The former Irish footballer was assistant manager of Ireland between January 2003 and October 2025 and also assistant manager of Tottenham Hotspur from July 2001 to October 2007.



He is British-born and of Ghanaian descent.