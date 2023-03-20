Chris Hughton explains how he will deploy Kudus Mohammed

Sports News of Monday, 20 March 2023

Black Stars manager, Chris Hughton has said he will use Mohammed Kudus to find the right balance for the team instead of finding the player's best position.



There have been concerns about how the Ajax man should be deployed in the Black Stars to enable him to replicate his form at club level to the national team.



Hughton, during his first press briefing, admitted that Kudus is versatile but said his focus is getting the right balance for the team.



"With regards to (Mohammed Kudus), he is a player that can play in numerous positions. Everybody can have an opinion on his best position. For me, it's just about getting the right balance," he told the press during his unveiling in Kumasi.



Mohammed Kudus was the star performer for the Black Stars at the World Cup scoring two goals and one assist in three games.



He played on the wings and behind the striker during the World Cup, unlike Ajax where he played mostly as a false number 9.



The 22-year-old, since the departure of Alfred Schredurer, has played in attacking positions in recent games.



Despite the switch in positions, Kudus has maintained his scoring form taking his tally to 11 league goals.



He has scored 17 goals in all competitions for Ajax and has a total of 20 goals for club and country this season.







