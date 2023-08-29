Chris Hughton elated with Kudus Mohammed’s move from Ajax to West Ham United

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton in the coming days will announce his final 23-man squad ahead of the 2023 AFCON qualifier against Central Africa Republic slated for Thursday, August 7, 2023.



One player who is expected to make the squad and make an impact is West Ham United’s new boy Kudus Mohammed, who joined the Hammers on Sunday, August, 27 for a fee of €45 million from Dutch giants Ajax.



Kudus was unveiled on Sunday, August 27, and he is expected to make his debut against Luton Town on Friday, September 1.



Reacting to Kudus's move, Coach Chris Hughton says the 23-year-old attacking midfielder has another platform to improve his game and he is much impressed with his switch from the Dutch Eredivise to the English Premiership.



“I’ve known for over a year and he is a talented player. He’s had a good upbringing and he’s developed over the last few years at Ajax. If you look at what they have done for young players, Kudus has now followed the path. He has versatility and is a player that is still developing”, he told the Athletic.



“He’s been at the top club in Ajax and now he’s joined another in West Ham. He will need time to adapt but this will be another part of his development and I hope he settles in well. I’m really delighted to see him in the premier league”, he added.



Hughton was once a player for the East Londoners when he wore the jersey for West Ham United between 1990-1992 where he played in 32 games for the Hammers.



