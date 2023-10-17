Chris Hughton discloses reason behind Inaki William' struggles

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Head Coach of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton has defended Inaki Williams, saying that the Athletic Club forward is not getting enough services to find the back of the net for Ghana.



Since announcing his allegiance to play for Ghana in Jul 2022 and earning his debut call-up in September 2022 when Ghana defeated Nicaragua 1-0 in a friendly encounter on Tuesday, September 2023 at Lorca, Spain.



However, after 10 competitive games for the Black Stars of Ghana, Inaki Williams is yet to register his first goal for the Black Stars.



According to Hughton, he believes Inaki Williams will come to his best if he is provided with the right services, adding that the right formulas must be created for him.



“We haven’t been able to provide him (Inaki Williams) with that type of service. We need to find the right formulas to create chances for him and up until this moment, we haven’t been able to do that”, he said at a pre-match conference on Tuesday, October 17.



Ghana will engage the United States in their next friendly game on Wednesday, October 18 at the Geodis Park in Tennessee, Nashville at 1: 00 am local time.



The Black Stars earlier succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Mexico on Sunday, October 15, at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.



It is the first defeat for Chris Hughton since assuming his role in February 2023, and will aim to make amends against the United States before preparing the team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November.









Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.















LSN/KPE