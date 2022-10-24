Chris Hughton details why he took Ghana job

Sports News of Monday, 24 October 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Technical Director of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton, has revealed that his deep roots to Ghana informed his decision to take up the role.



The former Brighton and Hove Albion manager was appointed as a technical advisor for the Otto Addo-led coaching staff after Ghana's poor display at the Africa Cup of Nations this year.



Hughton and Addo masterminded Ghana's return to the World Cup after edging rivals Nigeria in the playoffs in March.



"There’s no doubt that played a part," Hughton told Daily Mail. "I do feel a strong connection to the country. So, when they asked if I was prepared to help, using my experience and knowledge, the answer was always going to be yes," he added.



The Black Stars are preparing ahead of the tournament in Qatar next month and Hughton is confident of the team's chances.



"It is difficult in a way," he said. "I’m confident in the squad and the coaching staff, but part of my role should be to be realistic. Not to dampen expectations, but to speak honestly.



Ghana open her World Cup with a clash against Portugal in Group H before facing South Korea and Uruguay.