Chris Hughton counts on Andre Ayew's leadership for new era with Black Stars

Sports News of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Newly appointed Black Stars coach Chris Hughton is confident in Andre Ayew's leadership and longevity as the team prepares for upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.



Despite facing scrutiny ahead of the World Cup, Ayew proved to be one of the team's best players in Qatar, showcasing his mental toughness and resilience in the face of adversity.



As captain, Ayew has brought peace and stability to the team's camp, and his prolific scoring record in recent years makes him an invaluable asset to the Black Stars. Hughton is set to name his first squad for the upcoming doubleheader qualifiers, and Ayew is expected to be at the top of the list.



Currently playing for Nottingham, Ayew will be looking to arrive in great shape for the qualifiers, as the Black Stars aim to secure two wins and put themselves in a strong position to qualify for next year's tournament in Ivory Coast.



Despite any criticism or naysayers, Ayew's leadership and positive mindset make him an important asset to the team.



With Ayew leading the charge, the Black Stars will be looking to make a statement in the upcoming qualifiers and show that they are a force to be reckoned with in African football.