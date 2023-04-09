Chris Hughton continues scouting mission, watches FA Cup clash in Tamale

Sports News of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton made a trip to the Aliu Mahama Stadium to watch the MTN FA Cup second quarterfinal game between Real Tamale United and Nsoatreman FC.



The game saw Nsoatreman win by a lone goal to secure a spot in the last four of the tournament.



This comes after Hughton watched the first game of the quarterfinals between Dreams FC and Legon Cities on Friday, with Dreams FC securing a spot in the semifinals after extra time.



Since his appointment as head coach of the Black Stars last month, Hughton has been monitoring games in the local league, pledging to build a solid national team by monitoring players in the topflight.



He watched his first game at the Accra Sports Stadium between Great Olympics and Berekum Chelsea before travelling to the Baba Yara Stadium to watch the Black Meteors clash against Algeria in the 2023 CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Hughton was also present at the outstanding game between Asante Kotoko and King Faisal on Wednesday, where he was joined by Black Stars assistant coach Didi Dramani and team manager Ameenu Shardow.



The former Brighton boss has made a good start since replacing Otto Addo on a 21-month deal, recording a win and draw in his first two games played against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last month.



The FA Cup games will continue on Sunday and Monday, with Skyy FC hosting Ebusua at Daboase and Aduana Stars being hosted by King Faisal at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Kumasi.