Chris Hughton charged to qualify Black Stars to 2026 World Cup

Sports News of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Youth and Sports Minister, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, has revealed that one of the four main targets set out for Chris Hughton as the head coach of the Black Stars is to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.



Hughton has replaced Otto Addo on a 21-month deal and has recorded a win and a draw in his first two games played in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers against Angola last month.



According to Hon. Ussif, the target to reach the next AFCON, after exiting the group stage in Cameroon last year, as well as qualifying Ghana for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada, are among the four major goals presented to Hughton to achieve.



“The objectives are set by the FA for him to ensure that we qualify for AFCON and also to ensure that we identify local talents from our league.



"To also ensure that we qualify for the World Cup and also to make sure that our ranking in the FIFA Ranking improves. These are the objectives in the contract that he has signed,” he told Graphic Sports, on the sidelines of the launch of the 2023 Ramadan Cup.



His next task is to assemble a squad for Ghana’s next fixtures in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar and Central African Republic.



The 64-year-old former Bughton and Newcastle United boss will hope to steer the side to end the country's 41 years AFCON trophy drought in Ivory Coast next year.