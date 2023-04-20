Chris Hughton calls on Ghanaians to attend more Ghana Premier league matches

Sports News of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton, has called on all Ghanaians to take a greater interest in the Ghana Premier League.



Hughton has been an avid spectator of the league, attending matches at various league centres across the country in recent weeks.



Although he originally intended to watch the games to scout top-performing players, Hughton is now urging all Ghanaians to do the same by following and watching the league closely.



In a video shared on social media by the Ghana Premier League, Hughton stated, "I urge everybody to follow the betPawa Premier League and watch as many games as possible as I will do."



However, Hughton has been advised to also keep an eye on other competitions in the lower tiers of Ghanaian football to spot equally talented players for the national team.



Former Ghanaian international, Sam Johnson, stressed the need to look beyond the big cities and popular teams like Hearts and Kotoko to find exceptional talent.



Under Hughton's leadership, the Black Stars have had an impressive unbeaten start in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, winning one game and drawing another against Angola.



Ghana is currently leading Group E in the qualifiers with eight points and is only one win away from securing their place in the tournament, which will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.





JNA/DO