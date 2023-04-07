Chris Hughton attending GPL matches is not a guarantee for call-ups - Karim Zito

Sports News of Friday, 7 April 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Head coach of Dreams FC Abdul Karim Zito has stated that he does not expect Black Stars coach Chris Hughton to draft in local players simply because he has started watching Premier League games.



Hughton was at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday, April 5 2023 to watch Asante Kotoko host King Faisal for their outstanding league game.



Prior to this, he was also at the same venue to watch Ghana’s U23 team play against their Algerian counterparts.



Zito asserts that there is more than meets the eye when it comes to the selection of players into the national teams.



The Black Starlets head coach said: “The fact that I have come to watch you, doesn’t guarantee a call up. You the journalist see the final package on the field but you don’t see the preparation stage. The man (Hughton) goes out there with his criteria. It’s not only about the Black Stars. He can recommend you to the Local Black Stars, Meteors, U20 or U17.”