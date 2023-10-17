Chris Hughton aims to resolve Black Stars unimpressive results

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has set sights on resolving the Black Stars' unimpressive results in the upcoming games.



The Black Stars struggled to find rhythm when they played Mexico in an international friendly match on Saturday at the Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte.



The West African powerhouse succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Mexico, courtesy of Hirving Lozano and Uriel Antuna’s goals in the second half.



Ghana is up against the United States of America in an international friendly at the Geodis Park on Tuesday night.



And according to Hughton, he and his technical are working tirelessly to exhibit good performance.



“As regards results, there is always that balance between performance and results and ultimately the results are the always most important things. But we are aware that generally if you are putting in good enough performances then the results will come”



“And this is something that in the periods of time that we have with the players we are working as hard as we can to make sure that we have enough good combinations so they can put in good enough performance” he said.