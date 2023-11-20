Chris Hughton aiming to fix Black Stars uninspiring first half performance

Sports News of Monday, 20 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana coach Chris Hughton is concerned about the Black Stars unimpressive first half performance and has therefore promised to fix it.



The Black Stars endured a torrid first half in their opening 2026 World Cup qualification against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium last Friday.



But in a spirited performance, Ghana cruised to a narrow win to merit the three maximum points at stake.



Inaki Williams, who plays for Athletic Club, secured a late victory for the Black Stars, ending his 11-game goal drought for Ghana.



“I don’t have to rate the team; all I have to do is to think about the performance of the team. I’m delighted that we won the game and happy about the good aspects of the second half”



“It’s a game that we could have won three or four goals looking at the chances we had and obviously the performance of Madagascar goalkeeper. For me, what I have to work on is to try and get that first half performance in a better way where we can take less pressure of ourselves” he told DSTV.



The Black Stars will aim to build on their opening win and secure another positive result against Comoros as they continue their journey in the World Cup qualifiers.