Chris Hughton, Kurt Okraku visit Black Queens training ahead of WAFCON qualifiers

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton and Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku visited the Black Queens during their training session on Tuesday, November 29, 2023.



Hughton and Okraku interacted with the 22 players reported on the first day of training and shared some words with them ahead of their game against Namibia.



The rest of the squad are expected to arrive on Wednesday for a full house. Evelyn Badu and Susan Ama Duah arrived on Tuesday but did not train with the team.



The Black Queens will host Namibia on Friday, December 1, 2023, for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Ghana will host the first leg in Accra before visiting Namibia for the return leg.



Ghana have not qualified for the WAFCON since hosting the tournament in 2018, hence, has sight of ending the jinx.







