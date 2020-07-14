Sports News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chris Avalos: All you need to know about Isaac Dogboe’s opponent

Dogboe wil fight Avalos on June 21

When Isaac Dogboe steps into the ring to face Chris Avalos on July 21, his thoughts will be dominated by one thing – win and move up the rankings.



This is the motivation that Dogboe and his corner hope will land them a victory in a bout whose outcome will determine how the rest of his career will be like.



It feels like a decade ago when Dogboe was the shining light of Ghana boxing. With media lenses so much fixated on him and a cult following from the Volta Region and the indigenous boxing area in Accra, the ‘Royal Storm’ was living the dream of every young Ghana pugilist.



But back-to-back defeats to Emmanuel Navarette, the second of which was described as a rash and reckless decision by his management has seen his stock plummet to a very level.



But on June 21, Dogboe has a chance to rewrite the script. To prove he is still the ‘next Azumah’. To show that he is on the right path to recovering his lost title, and it will be a matter of time before the streets of Bukom, Jamestown and other boxing-craze communities celebrate another triumph.



The journey of revival begins Chris Avalos and below are a few things you probably didn’t know about him



Chris Matthew Avalos is an American boxer of Mexican descent and was born on November 5, 1989.



Born in San Diego, Avalos is now based in Lancaster and has quite a Mexican following.



Avalos is nicknamed ‘Hitman’ for his heavy punches. Fellow boxer Leo Santa Cruz described him as a ‘tough fighter’. He is an orthodox fighter which means his strength is in his right hand.



He has a height of 5ft, 7inch (170cm) and a reach of 68 (173 cm). Dogboe is 5’4 with a reach of 64cm.



Since making his professional debut in 2008, Avalos has fought 34 times, having won 27 and lost 7 times.



20 of those victories have come by knockouts with three of the defeats also by same.



His last bout was a defeat against Puerto Rican boxer Abimael Ortiz.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.