Chitty Asantewaa: Meet the Turkish-Ghanaian girlfriend of Real Madrid's new signing Jude Bellingham

Sports News of Monday, 19 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Turkish-Ghanaian social media influencer, Chitty Asantewaa, is said to be the girlfriend of Real Madrid's new signing and England Jude Bellingham.



According to The Sun, the two are in an early relationship that began in 2022 prior to the World Cup.



Chitty, known by her social media handles as santchitty, is a 22-year-old model based in the UK. She has a huge social media presence with 100,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok and 2.3 million likes on her TikTok posts.



According to her social media profile, she is interested in art and is reported to have studied at UK State University.



She expresses her love for art through fashion, giving her followers styling tips. Also, she is very fond of bikinis as evidenced by the numerous photos of her wearing one on her profile.



A glance at her social media accounts shows that, she keeps her private life out from the public, hence, there are no pictures of her and Bellingham together.



British media claim the model visited Qatar to watch players during the 2022 World Cup. Both are keeping a discreet profile regarding their love life.



Jude Bellingham has completed his €103 million move to Real Madrid from German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. The Spanish giants unveiled the highly-rated English prospect on Thursday, June 15, 2023.



Checkout images of Chitty Asantewaa below:







