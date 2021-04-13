Chinese League is very competitive - Mubarak Wakaso

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso says the influx of top players from Europe has made the Chinese League very competitive.



The 30-year-old moved to the Asian country in the winter transfer window in January 2020 from Deportivo Alaves to Jiangsu Sunning.



Wakaso has completed a move to join another Chinese Super League side Shenzhen FC on a four-year deal on Monday after his former club Jiangsu Suning went into administration amid financial difficulties.



The Black Stars midfielder is expected to earn over $2 million per annum which is likely to be his biggest paycheck at this time of his career.



“It is true I am in China at the moment. My former club went bankrupt so I became I free player so I was talking to other clubs and currently I have found a new club", Wakaso confirmed his move to the club."



“I have joined the new team with Frank Acheampong who has played here in China for a while. I have signed a four-year contract with the team. I don’t know about the contract details of Frank Acheampong."



“When I came here I realized the league is very competitive, looking at the top players from Europe to have joined the league”.



Mubarak Wakaso won the Super League title with Jiangsu Sunning last season.