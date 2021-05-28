Chief of Suhyen pledges 50 acre-land for ultra-modern stadium

Sports News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: happyghana.com

The Chief of Suhyen traditional area, Nana Okogyeman Basapong Ankoman as part of his support to newly launched Division two club, Koforidua Suhyen Sporting Club has promised to give 50 acres of land for the construction of an ultra-modern stadium in aid of the club.



Nana Okogyeman Basapong Ankoman made this pledge during the launch and fundraising dinner of the club on Thursday, 27th May 2021 at the Rosamay Guest House– behind Suhyen M.A school In Koforidua.



The Eastern Regional RFA chairman, Linford Asamoah also pledged his regular support for the Club and made a donation of GH¢1,000 to the club.



Koforidua Suhyen Sporting Club will be led by CEO, Eric Alagidede, administrative manager, Richard Adu Gyamfi and Kay Kay Erzuah, International Relations and Marketing Director.



The team will play the youth team of Accra Hearts of Oak(Auroras) tomorrow and hold a durbar of chiefs and the people of Suhyen as part of activities to launch the club.



About Koforidua Suhyen Sporting Club;



KSSC was established with a commitment to providing an enjoyable, challenging and educational experience for members in the community with interest in learning and growing in the game of football.



The Club strives to be the best sporting club in the country and beyond, together with the passionate fans and valued network of partners, on a vision for sustainability; with an academy structure designed to support long-term first-team success, and strong engagement with the communities surrounding.