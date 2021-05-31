Chief Imam holds prayer session for Sulley Muntari's late mother, Hajia Kande

Soccer News of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: ghanafootball.com

Hajia Kande, the mother of former Black Stars player Sulley Muntari, has reportedly passed away.



Footballghana.com on Sunday reported that she died on Sunday, May 30, 2021, after battling a short illness.



The late Hajia Kande was very supportive of her sons, Sulley Muntari and Muniru Sulley, who are both footballers.



Several sports journalists took to social media to console the Muntari family following the death of their mother.



Meanwhile, the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) also condoled with the bereaved family.



“The @PFAGofficial is saddened to hear of the passing of the mother of Sulley Muntari. We hold you close in our thoughts and hope you know you can lean on us for whatever you may need. Sincere condolences.”



A prayer session is currently being held at the premises of the National Chief Imam at Fadama for the departed soul.