Chicken meat has made me big - Danlad Ibrahim responds to age cheating claims

Age cheating in Ghana football is nothing new as it's an open secret that most footballers are not using their real ages and use what is termed 'football age' as If football is distinctly different from everyday life.



Kumasi Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim has been ridiculed in the past for reducing his age to play for the Ghana U-17 National team the Black Starlets during the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.



At the time of the tournament the plumpy -looking goalkeeper was ridiculed by many Ghanaians for being too old for a 14 year old.



The Kotoko goalie who went on loan at Berekum Chelsea has constantly fielded questions about his age as physically he looks way older beyond his age with the mythical 'football age; in mind.



But in an interview with Kumasi based Ashh FM, the goalkeeper responded to claims that he is older than 17 by saying that he is from a rich home and eats a lot of chicken.



"I will be 18years next three months"



"Chicken meat has made me like this because I was born into a rich family" he said.

