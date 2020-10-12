Sports News of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Chelsea was keen on signing Thomas - Partey’s father discloses

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey’s father, Jacob has disclosed that English giants Chelsea were also interested in his son’s signature.



Thomas Partey joined Arsenal on a five-year deal from Spanish powerhouse Atletico Madrid this summer.



The Gunners paid the player’s release clause of €50 million before finalizing the deal.



However, the midfielder’s dad has revealed that the 27-year-old could have easily joined Chelsea instead.



“We actually weren't disturbed by anything because we hoped a bigger team will come for Partey," he told Joy FM.



“We were aware of the [other teams that were interested]: Juventus, Chelsea, and so forth. So about all these, we knew God was with us.”



"From that minute we started to dance to 'Party after Party'."



Partey senior admitted that he was very busy after the news that his son was joining Arsenal.



"It wasn't easy! I wondered if I was the Vice President," he said.



"The calls were successive from FM stations and others but I made sure to respond to all and my wife prepared some banku and okro soup for our celebration."

