BBC Pidgin of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel lose im first game on Saturday afta West Brom Waya di Blues 5-2 for Stamford Bridge.



Chelsea bin start di game slowly but tins bin begin look up afta Christian Pulisic score.



But na afta dat tins begin go wrong for Chelsea.



Dem send Thiago Silva off, afta e chop red card for awful defending, dis wan come allow Matheus Pereira to score and den di Brazilian fire di Baggies ahead just before half time.