Chelsea to rival Arsenal for Ghana’s Thomas Partey

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey

Chelsea are set to rival Arsenal for the signature of Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey.



Partey has been linked with Arsenal throughout this transfer window with Atletico Madrid reportedly turning down a bid from the Gunners.



Chelsea have identified Partey as a cheaper alternative to West Ham’s Declan Rice and are set to bid for him.



The Telegraph reports that Chelsea have scouted Partey in recent months and Frank Lampard is convinced that the 27-year-old is the right man for the defensive midfield role.



Partey has a $50million release clause which must be triggered by any club who wants his service.



It has been reported that he has turned down a new contract from Atletico Madrid and is bent on leaving the club this summer.



Arsenal were initially thought to be frontrunners but with Chelsea now entering the race, the Gunners will have to act fast if they are to land him.



A move to Chelsea will appeal to Black Stars coach CK Akonnor who has advised the midfielder not to join Arsenal because they are not a Champions League team.



Akonnor said on Starr FM that he would like Partey to extend his stay at Atletico Madrid and enjoy Champions League football.



"I wouldn't want Thomas Partey to move to Arsenal because with Atletico Madrid, he'll always play in the Champions League. It will be difficult for Arsenal to qualify for the Champions League," he said.



Akonnor recently named Partey as one of his three captains. Partey will serve as deputy to substantive skipper Andre Ayew.



Partey has also been named in the Black Stars squad for the Mali and Qatar friendlies later this month.





