Chelsea target Kudus Mohammed as replacement for Kai Havertz

Sports News of Saturday, 24 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has been shortlisted by English side Chelsea for a potential transfer.



The Ajax man has popped up on Chelsea's radar as the club identify him as a replacement for outgoing midfielder Kai Havertz.



Multiple reports from the UK claim Kudus' versatility is the reason Chelsea are keen on securing his signature.



The 22-year-old has also drawn interest from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and English side Brighton and Hove Albion.



Meanwhile, Ajax is said to have placed a €50 million price tag on the Ghanaian whose contract runs out in 2025.



Mohammed Kudus enjoyed his best season since his move to the Dutch side in 2020. He scored 18 goals and provided 6 assists in 42 games in all competitions.



He was also rated as one of the best under-23 players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with two goals in three games.





