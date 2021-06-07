Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi watches Great Olympics-Hearts of Oak game

Sports News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi made time to watch matchday 28 game between Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The enterprising winger is currently in Ghana for holidays after helping his side to clinch the 2020/21 Champions League title.



He was an unused substitute as Chelsea lifted their second Champions League trophy.



The 20-year old who was overlooked by England coach Gareth Southgate for the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament has been spotted watching the much-anticipated game between Olympics and Hearts of Oak.



He made 23 appearances for the Blues in the Premier League scoring twice and providing three assists in the just ended season.



