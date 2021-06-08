Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi meets President Akufo-Addo

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Callum Hudson-Odoi, a Ghanaian born Chelsea star paid a courtesy call on Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday at the Jubilee House in Accra.



This is the first time the English footballer is meeting President Akufo-Addo to deliberate on issues concerning football.



Hudson-Odoi in a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb was seen presenting his number 20 Chelsea jersey to the President during his visit.



He was in the company of Mustapha Ussif, the Youth and Sports Minister.



Callum Hudson-Odoi wore a blue shade African caftan to meet the president.



Callum Hudson-Odoi's father, Bismark Odoi was a Ghanaian player who played for Accra Hearts of Oak.



The winger is still eligible to play for Ghana per the new FIFA laws, despite having featured for England’s senior national team once.



Hudson-Odoi arrived at Ghana's Kotoka International Airport on Thursday, June 3, 2021. He was met at the airport by Ghanaian musician, King Promise.



As part of his activities, Hudson-Odoi was spotted playing football [where and where]. On Sunday, June 6, 2021, the Chelsea star was at the Accra Sports Stadium to watch his dad’s former club, Hearts of Oak play against the Great Olympics.



Since becoming President, Akufo-Addo has met a number of sportsmen of Ghanaian descent including WWE champion, Kofi Kingston.