Chelsea should have signed Ronaldo or Aboubakar, not Felix

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 January 2023
Source: goal.com
Many supporters in Africa are against Chelsea's reported move to sign Portugal international Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.
On Monday, it emerged the Premier League outfit had reached a verbal agreement to take the 23-year-old Felix on a short-term deal for the rest of the season after beating off competition from rivals Arsenal and Manchester United.
The news has been received with mixed feelings across the continent with a section of fans opining that instead of signing Felix, Chelsea should have gone for the services of Cameroon international Vincent Aboubakar or Cristiano Ronaldo before he signed for Al Nassr.
Below are some of the reactions after it was reported that Chelsea have reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid to sign Joao Felix:
Ronaldo was the answer
Ronaldo was the answer. You missed the boat. - Sabastian CB
At least he plays consistent football, but certainly is not the solution to Chelsea's problem. - Daniel Bagah
Do they [Chelsea] even know what their problem is? - Owura Kwaku Owusu-Aduomi Ofori
They will sign all the players on the market this winter but still will fight relegation. You can bring in 2000 players but still, the problem will be there. - Eric Asante.
Aboubakar is a free agent
You Chelsea don't know that Vincent Aboubakar is a free agent ????!? - Abdul Jaleel Haafiz
Unfortunately, Joao Felix is not going to improve Chelsea one bit, they need a striker like Vincent Aboubakar, who can score more goals for them. - @EtornamSmith
Chelsea needs to sign Aboubakar. He will break the number 9 curse. I swear he is different gravy. - @NielsCFC
@ChelseaFC Vincent Aboubakar is a free agent, this is a big opportunity to pounce on. - @AjikobiRaphael
Vincent Aboubakar on a loan to Chelsea isn't going to be bad though. He can survive in that system for me. - @ayodeji_haryour
Chelsea doesn't know what they want - Abubakar Moro
Vincent Aboubakar would be a good addition to Chelsea than Joao Felix. - @kenbrian
Chelsea is lacking vision and purpose. - Avor Bellord Charles
Felix will struggle just like Aubameyang
You have Aubameyang who is given a low supply, your midfield is weak. - Yhaw Adomakoh Marpho
Another waste of money he will be a flop. - Ratty FullyGully
He’ll be good addition but I think the problem is from the midfield. - Phancie Xloid
He is a good player though but he is coming to Chelsea at the wrong time. - Ahmed Kabore
Potter must be advised
They have to advise the man [Potter] for this poor signing imagine having Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic, and instead, of going for a different stylish person you go for the same style of player lazy style of players with zero attacking mindset. - Abdul Razak McBrown
He's coming to add to the problems and I love it ???????????? - Augustine Augustine
I don’t know where Chelsea heading to, Havertz, Werner, Aubameyang and now this overrated kid ???? - Sanoussy Diaby
Felix will flourish at Chelsea
He will flourish if Potter uses him well???????????? - Mohammed Nurudeen
Strategic move! I love that deal, and I’m with the conviction that it will be done deal soon. - Milton C Deah
He is going to be great ???? for us???? - Louis Konlan
Not a Chelsea fan but I believe Jao Felix will boost their forward????..if this is true then this is a good loaning. - Daniel Idoko
Felix should be signed permanently not on loan, he is a fine player and only needs to fit into the system and integrate well with the players. - Charles Apana
Chelsea needs a new technical bench
Joe Felix is not the solution, tot at all ????????????. Chelsea needs a first-class tactical-minded coaching staff. Not only the coach but coaching staff. - Pumi Kenneth Kennedy
Change the coach, the buying of players won’t solve the issue. ???? - Nana Kobby
Chelsea's problem is not the players they just don't have a coach. - Frederick Amevia
They want to sign every player yet the team's performance is not improving... - Amoako Bernard
Felix feared a bench role at Arsenal
Chelsea's project never appealed to him he only saw that he will be benched at Arsenal or Man United and they weren't willing to pay the money Atletico was demanding... Chelsea is desperate and will spend any amount for someone who isn't even performing. Did you watch the Barcelona match? He was a waste for Atletico Madrid. - Kwesi Poku
So Chelsea wants to sign every player on the street? Man United and Arsenal were reluctant because of the loan and the obligation to cover all his wages. That is just crazy ????. - Aniaku Foster Jaxtify
What project? Is there a project at Chelsea? Arsenal and Manchester United walked away because of this ridiculous loan fee. - Ronald Manguariba Charinga