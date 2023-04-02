Chelsea sack Graham Potter

Sports News of Sunday, 2 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chelsea Football Club has officially confirmed the sacking of head coach, Graham Potter.



Graham Potter's sacking comes on the back of a 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in the Premier League.



He was appointed in August 2022 to replace Thomas Tuchel who has now joined Bayern Munich in the Germain Bundesliga.



Below is the full statement from Chelsea.



Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club.



Graham has agreed to collaborate with the Club to facilitate a smooth transition.



In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter-final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid.



Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future.