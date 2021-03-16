Sports News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi under investigation after a car crash

Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is under investigation for allegedly forcing a doctor to take responsibility for a car crash.



He reportedly crashed a doctor's Renault with his Lamborghini and tried to 'force' that doctor to take responsibility for it.



“There was a big jolt when his car hit me," the doctor told English media.



"I recognised Callum the moment he jumped out of his car. He was wearing his full Chelsea kit and was angry. They started videoing me but I wouldn’t admit it was my fault.



“I waited for his brother to turn up. They mocked me for driving an old car. My insurance company received documentation for a Ferrari and then a Mercedes. I want the police to investigate.”



The police are currently investigating the matter.



