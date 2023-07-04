Chelsea pays Baba Rahman $4 million after contract termination

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

English Premier League side, Chelsea Football Club is reported to have compensated Ghanaian defender Baba Abdul Rahman with $4 million following the termination of his contract.



According to Ghanaian sports journalist based in the UK, Rahman Osman, the Blues have off-loaded the player after managing to pay 80% of the amount left on his contract.



He explained further that Chelsea will still benefit a percentage should Baba Rahman play in any European competition for his next club.



"Chelsea is not the same club that it was under Roman so they are trying to move on a lot of players. Baba's contract was supposed to be terminated but it had to do with money. He was on a four million-a-year deal," Rahman Osman said.



He added, "We have been told that has been able to get 80% of the money. PAOK signed him for free. Chelsea say if he plays in the Conference League or European competition, they will get a fee."



According to Osman, Baba "will lose significantly because he was on a four million now he is going to get 1 million a year."



The left-back initially joined Chelsea in 2015 from German club Augsburg for a fee believed to have been around £14 million.



Despite showing promise, Rahman had limited opportunities to showcase his talent at Stamford Bridge, featuring in just one season for the Blues.



Baba Rahman went on several loan spells since joining the Premier League giants.



The former Asante Kotoko player went on loan at Schalke 04, Reims, Mallorca and POAK. His last loan spell was in the English Championship with Reading.



Although Rahman's current contract with Chelsea is set to expire in the summer of 2024, both parties have mutually agreed to part ways this summer.



Baba Abdul Rahman is set to join Greek football club POAK on a two-year deal.



JNA/OGB