Soccer News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard hails 'improved' Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is delighted with the improved performance of Callum Hudson-Odoi after he scored in the side's 4-0 win over Morecambe in the FA Cup third round.



The 20-year-old was at his best for the Blues as they secured an easy passage to the next round of the competition.



The Ghana-born England international shown an improved performance - adding the end-product of scoring to his game in the 4-0 thumping of the League two side.



“Callum is improving and improving, yet there is also much more to come from him.



"I think his application in training, his desire to look at his game, is great. And his goal today was a fantastic example of someone running to break the lines and ending up where a striker would be. That is what modern-day wingers have to do."



Lampard added: "In terms of how long until he makes his case, he’s making it now. In this team, we have three natural wingers and another who can play in that position."