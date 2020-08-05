Sports News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Chelsea legend Michael Essien seeks support for victims of Beirut explosion

Former Chelsea midfielder, Michael Essien

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien has joined a tall list of African stars to sympathise with victims of the Beirut blast on Tuesday.



At least 100 people are reported dead in a massive explosion that rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday evening, leaving dozens dead and thousands injured.



The blast has been linked to a large supply of confiscated and potentially unsecured explosive material, stored in a warehouse at the city's port, close to populated areas.



As world leaders and international organizations step in to offer assistance, local officials are also launching an investigation into the blast.



As day breaks in Lebanon, authorities are scrambling to treat the wounded, search for survivors, and assess the full extent of the damage.



And former Ghana and Chelsea star Michael Essien has joined other African football stars to sympathise with the victims.



"We pray for Lebanon." the 37-year-old posted on Instagram.



Beirut has awoken to a new sense of vulnerability this morning the day after one of the most shocking events to have struck the city.





