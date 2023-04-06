Chelsea fans react as Frank Lampard is announced as new head coach

Sports News of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Premier League side, Chelsea has announced club legend Frank Lampard as interim manager.



Chelsea has been looking for a new coach following the sacking of Graham Potter after their 2-0 defeat Aston Villa.



In a publication on their website, announced that Frank Lampard has returned as head coach of the club from now till the end of the current season.



“Chelsea FC has announced that Frank Lampard has been named Caretaker Manager until the end of the season.



“The move marks a return to Stamford Bridge for Frank who enjoyed an illustrious playing career with the Blues, winning the Premier League on three occasions and the UEFA Champions League in Munich. He managed the club for 84 games, including guiding us to an FA Cup final.



Co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said:



'We are delighted to welcome Frank back to Stamford Bridge. Frank is a Premier League Hall of Famer and a legend at this club. As we continue our thorough and exhaustive process for a permanent head coach, we want to provide the club and our fans with a clear and stable plan for the remainder of the season. We want to give ourselves every chance of success and Frank has all of the characteristics and qualities we need to drive us to the finish line.



'We have an important game against Wolves on Saturday and then we will turn our attention to our Champions League quarter-final in Madrid next week. We are all going to give Frank our full backing as we aim to get the best possible outcome from all our remaining games.'



On social media, Chelsea fans have been reacting to the new with diverse views on the decision to appoint Frank Lampard as coach again.





Frank Lampard returns as Caretaker Manager until the end of the season. ???? — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 6, 2023

Frank Lampard on his first day back at Chelsea pic.twitter.com/yFRAh3sbAj — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) April 6, 2023

It’s official, Frank Lampard is our caretaker manager till the end of the season. What’s your thoughts on this? pic.twitter.com/a7SZWbY9T8 — Frank Khalid OBE (@FrankKhalidUK) April 6, 2023

Lampard coming back to save Mount’s Chelsea career pic.twitter.com/IRmfB7Nd81 — Sumeet (@flameosumeet) April 5, 2023

Lampard comes in smiling and says 'it's nice to be back'. #CFC — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) April 6, 2023

Who did I offend to be getting this. From Tuchel leaving to Potter and now back to Lampard. I'm sorry pic.twitter.com/b09PAJt4L8 — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) April 5, 2023

Frank Lampard as manager has more UCL wins than Arteta pic.twitter.com/Y9ik2F1kWs — Janty (@CFC_Janty) April 6, 2023

Artetaball vs Lampard ball on a sunny day at the Emirates? We will be there. pic.twitter.com/vEk9H6BUBt — ARDENT GOONER (@saltimes) April 5, 2023

So Lampard wants to replace the Manager who replaced the manager who replaced him? pic.twitter.com/WV1bNKCj3D — Alabi (@the_Lawrenz) April 5, 2023

Looking likely it will be Frank Lampard to manage us till the end of the season. Our only hope of Champions League next season is if we win this years competition, will Frank Lampard achieve that with our team? pic.twitter.com/tRUMElcOR8 — Frank Khalid OBE (@FrankKhalidUK) April 5, 2023

Lampard walking into Cobham this morning



pic.twitter.com/Obed0soB32 — Jai McIntosh (@Jai_Mcintosh) April 6, 2023

KPE