Chelsea fans on social media divided over Graham Potter sacking after Nottingham Forest draw

Chelsea fans on social media, especially Twitter are divided over calls for the sacking of head coach, Graham Potter, after the Blues' stalemate with Nottingham Forest on new's day.



Some are furious about the team's uninspiring performance in their one-all draw against 19th-place Nottingham Forest and seem to have had enough of the club's poor run of one win in their last five games.



However, a section believes that Potter needs time after inheriting the job mid-season and is yet to make new additions to the squad.



Chelsea have lost three and won one of the last five matches with their only win coming against Bournemouth.



The London side sits 8th on the table with 25 points and will face second-place Manchester City next at Stanford Bridge.





Check out some reactions below:











Chelsea hiring Potter to replace Tuchel was the biggest mistake of the club's history.

Potter should've been hired as an assistant manager to Tuchel for a year. I think Potter could've learned something from Tuchel before becoming a manager for Chelsea.#PotterOut pic.twitter.com/EXUOBg2Ac2 — Annor Michael (@AnnorMichael16) January 1, 2023

Your midfield hasn’t changed once...May not entirely be a coaching problem. pic.twitter.com/HnERrudAwP — BBright Jnr (@bbright_jnr) January 1, 2023

Same Captain is still here & the midfield hasn’t changed once pic.twitter.com/xCNl379mN9 — CFCDaily (@CFCDaily) January 1, 2023

This picture speaks for itself, clearly explains why I am #PotterOUT already. Hope this helps. ???? pic.twitter.com/Fky0COroY1 — B #PotterOUT (@CFCBry_) January 1, 2023

The worst thing about being #Potterout is that all you can do is complain because he's definitely staying for the rest of the season lmao! pic.twitter.com/TM3WZd4INs — ishen tree (@CFCericko) December 28, 2022

I would never be potter out.



Because I was never potter in.



Spend 500m all you like, he ain’t doing nothing with it. pic.twitter.com/vmpaOUASIo — BLUE???? (@RJamesSZN) January 1, 2023

It's sad how CHELSEA F. C replaced a top class world MANAGER with an English ROOKIE. Graham Potter OUT???????? pic.twitter.com/V6qdqMT3RQ — Adele???? (@Adele_lide) January 2, 2023

Potter out

let's get Enrique pic.twitter.com/iCLq2YIwNj — BigShadow (@BigShadow_99) January 1, 2023

How can I whole Chelsea manager say it would have been unfair to take 3 points from a 19th-placed team Nottingham forest? This guy is wack.#PotterOut pic.twitter.com/ddFzbMvlHZ — Odeneho Nana Quame♍ (@Joe_Bwoy1) January 2, 2023

Our #Chelsea fan base say "Potter out", since he's not even had a transfer window, inherited a side without a striker and with loads of injuries. Give Potter a chance and time. He needs at least 3 years enough to build & develop a team and implement a philosophy. #CFC pic.twitter.com/FIQxVsC9j5 — ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? (@HaithamMMS) January 1, 2023

The only man that can save Chelsea right now! #potterout pic.twitter.com/QQDkjytLpW — LEVI ???? (@AKMLEVI47) January 1, 2023