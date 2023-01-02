You are here: HomeSports2023 01 02Article 1689266

Sports News of Monday, 2 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chelsea fans on social media divided over Graham Potter sacking after Nottingham Forest draw

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Chelsea manager, Graham Potter Chelsea manager, Graham Potter

Chelsea fans on social media, especially Twitter are divided over calls for the sacking of head coach, Graham Potter, after the Blues' stalemate with Nottingham Forest on new's day.

Some are furious about the team's uninspiring performance in their one-all draw against 19th-place Nottingham Forest and seem to have had enough of the club's poor run of one win in their last five games.

However, a section believes that Potter needs time after inheriting the job mid-season and is yet to make new additions to the squad.

Chelsea have lost three and won one of the last five matches with their only win coming against Bournemouth.

The London side sits 8th on the table with 25 points and will face second-place Manchester City next at Stanford Bridge.


Check out some reactions below:




























Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment