Sports News of Sunday, 15 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chelsea fans mock Arsenal supporters after hijacking Mudryk deal

Chelsea fans are trolling Arsenal fans after the club successfully hijacked Arsenal’s move for Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Arsenal had been locked in negotiations with his club Shakhtar Donetsk for weeks with the North London side unwilling to meet Shakhtar’s €100m valuation of the player.

Earlier in the week, reports from credible journalists indicated that Arsenal were on the cusp of agreeing a deal for the player only for Chelsea to jump in on Saturday and quickly seal a deal.

According to Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, a member of Chelsea’s board flew to Poland where the club are on a training tour to seal the deal by meeting Shakhtar’s valuation.

Chelsea it is reported also offered more money to the player and have agreed a seven-year deal with the Ukrainian winger.

A Shakhtar statement confirming the deal reads “FC Shakhtar president Rinat Akhmetov and Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali discussed Mykhailo Mudryk’s transfer to Chelsea FC today. Parties are very close to agree on player’s transfer to the club.”

The deal has excited Chelsea fans who mocking their London rivals for missing out on yet another good player.

Chelsea fans claim they have done the double over Arsenal as they also beat the Gunners to the signing of Portuguese player, Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid.

