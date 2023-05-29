Chelsea fans celebrate Mauricio Pochettino's appointment as head coach

Sports News of Monday, 29 May 2023

Chelsea fans on social media have given newly-appointed manager, Mauricio Pochettino an arousing welcome following the announcement by the club.



The fans showed their firm conviction in the new era under the Argentine via Twitter.



Chelsea, in a statement released on Monday, May 29, 2023, announced that Pochettino has signed a two-year deal with an option for another year.



"The Argentine will begin his new role on 1 July 2023 on a two-year contract, with a club option of a further year."



Pochettino is now set to make a return to England since leaving Tottenham in 2019 when he was axed.



Chelsea has become his third English side after Southampton and Tottenham Hotspurs.



The Blues had a terrible 2022/2023 season despite appointing four different coaches, including two caretakers.



They finished 12th with 44 points with a goal difference of minus 9.



Check out Chelsea fans reaction below





He’s perfect, get to work gaffer ???? — Yimzy (@oyimzy) May 29, 2023

Give him time and space to do his job. We need structure and stability going forward. — EatSleepChelseaRepeat Podcast ⭐️⭐️ (@eatsleepchelsea) May 29, 2023

Welcome to the Blues, Mauricio Pochettino. Happy that we now have a new head coach. Don't worry, the Chelsea managerial hot-seat is just a cozy recliner where dreams come true... or nightmares lol. Brace yourself for the rollercoaster ride of high expectations, wild tactics, &… — Samuel Ndaire (@Ndaire_) May 29, 2023

Welcome to the best club in London, Mauricio Pochettino. — Chelsea Dodgers (@TheBlueDodger) May 29, 2023

Welcome to the biggest club in London! — Aaron (@CFCIllustrated) May 29, 2023

Mauricio Pochettino’s first Chelsea game is 51 days away and will be against Wrexham. pic.twitter.com/WkfOcimqJZ — CFCDaily (@CFCDaily) May 29, 2023

Glad to see that Pochettino has finally been announced. 2+1 year deal also means that we have the leeway to make a change should it not work, shows that they learnt from the Potter appointment. — Pys (@CFCPys) May 29, 2023

under poch.. this league is finished pic.twitter.com/MaIZeCBzWE — ✌???? (@twrIdd) May 29, 2023

welcome to Chelsea, Poch ???? pic.twitter.com/DcSqDbgD7v — Malik Ofori (@malikofori) May 29, 2023

He will COOK under poch???????? pic.twitter.com/MiCkZEDq6y — JB ✞ (@prime1jayy) May 29, 2023

The Poch era is upon us ???????? pic.twitter.com/97YJvw1eNM — CFC-Blues (@CFCBlues_com) May 29, 2023

Poch ball at the bridgeee pic.twitter.com/KZQLKPOMSh — ???? (@stadcfc) May 29, 2023

Welcome to Chelsea Poch ????????????



Let’s build our Chelsea back ???? pic.twitter.com/rbGqPSPqxq — Pochettiniac (@Pochettiniac) May 29, 2023

Welcome to Chelsea Poch. Wishing you the best of luck.. ???????? pic.twitter.com/JX6VznYSRz — Conn (@ConnCFC) May 29, 2023

