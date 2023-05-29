You are here: HomeSports2023 05 29Article 1775846

Sports News of Monday, 29 May 2023

Chelsea fans celebrate Mauricio Pochettino's appointment as head coach

Chelsea fans on social media have given newly-appointed manager, Mauricio Pochettino an arousing welcome following the announcement by the club.

The fans showed their firm conviction in the new era under the Argentine via Twitter.

Chelsea, in a statement released on Monday, May 29, 2023, announced that Pochettino has signed a two-year deal with an option for another year.

"The Argentine will begin his new role on 1 July 2023 on a two-year contract, with a club option of a further year."

Pochettino is now set to make a return to England since leaving Tottenham in 2019 when he was axed.

Chelsea has become his third English side after Southampton and Tottenham Hotspurs.

The Blues had a terrible 2022/2023 season despite appointing four different coaches, including two caretakers.

They finished 12th with 44 points with a goal difference of minus 9.

