Chelsea did not use Daniel Amartey's incident as motivation - Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, has said that his team did not use the video of Daniel Amartey throwing their pennant on the floor as motivation for the 2-1 win over Leicester.



Chelsea beats Leicester City 2-1 in front of their fans at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, after losing the English FA Cup to the Foxes over the weekend.



After Leicester's FA Cup triumph over the weekend, Black Stars defender Daniel Amartey was captured on his teammate Wesley Fofana’s Instagram live throwing the ceremonial Chelsea pennant over his head in the Wembley changing room which didn't go down well with the Blues.



The Ghanaian, though was an unused substitute in their 2-1 loss on Tuesday, was booked for stepping on the pitch during the altercations between the Leicester and the Chelsea players.



But Tuchel has stated that he didn't discuss Daniel Amartey and the pennant issue before the game.



“I did not talk about it; I know there was that incident, but I did not talk about it before the match or in any meetings,” said Tuchel.



“The players were well aware. But I’m not into these things too much, because it can sometimes give you too much energy and feelings of revenge. I don’t like this at all.



“We do what we do and that’s to play football on the highest level possible.



“We need energy and hunger and that makes us a difficult team to play. And there’s nothing more I can say about it.”