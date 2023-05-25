Chelsea cancel end of season awards

Sports News of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

English Premier League side Chelsea FC have annulled their end-season award ceremony for the 2022/2023 season after a poor campaign.



The Evening Standard report indicates that the usual Player of the Year, Goal of the Year, and other awards will not be presented this season.



Chelsea have had an onerous season, depriving the fans of European football at the Stamford Bridge next season.



The Blues have had four different coaches lead the team this season, their highest in a single term in the club's history.



Despite numerous changes, the team currently sits in second position from the bottom half with 43 points, with two matches remaining.



The Blues have won just one of their last 12 matches in all competition, drawing three of those.



Chelsea will travel to face Manchester United on Thursday, May 25, 2023, before wrapping up their season at home Newcastle United in three days' time.







EE/DO