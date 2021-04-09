'Chelsea can win the Champions League' – Michael Essien

Sports News of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Former Chelsea and Ghana Midfielder, Michael Essien has backed Chelsea to win this year’s UEFA Champions League.



Essien was a member of the Blues side that defeated Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena to lift the crown in 2012.



Chelsea defeated Portuguese giants Porto by 2-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final clash and Essien believes Tuchel can lead his charges to glory.



“I think they can win it. If they win the Champions League that would be a great achievement for the players and the football club,” Essien, who won the Champions League in 2012 against Bayern Munich told talkSPORTS.



Essien also heaped praises on his former teammate Frank Lampard’s reign as Chelsea boss.



“I have to be proud of him [Frank Lampard] for what he did because I think he did a very good job.



“He brought several young players through so I think he did a good job. He did very well.”