Chelsea begin talks to sign Sadio Mane - Reports

Chelsea have begun talks with two-time African Football winner Sadio Mane over a potential transfer in the summer.



Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida reports that the first talks between Chelsea and the club have already been held in Germany.



"First talks between Chelsea and Bayern for Sadio #Mane happened in last weekend in Munich.



"The English club is currently the favorite to sign the Senegalese player," he tweeted.



Bayern Munich are looking to lay-off Sadio Mane in the summer with reports claiming both parties have already agreed to part ways, according to BILD Sports.



Mane joined the Bavarians in 2022 summer, signing a three-year deal. He has had an underwhelming season coupled with injuries.



In addition to his struggle to acclimatise with his new team, he had burst up with teammate Leroy Sane in April 2023 which landed him in the bad books in the dressing room.



Reports claim the Senegalese has been isolated since the incident, making his stay at the club more difficult.





???? #Chelsea: First talks between Chelsea and Bayern for Sadio #Mane are happened in last weekend in Munich. ????????



