Chelsea appoint Mauricio Pochettino as head coach

Chelsea have announced Argentine trainer, Mauricio Pochettino as the club's new manager.



In a statement released by the club, Pochettino signed a two-year deal with an option for another year.



"The Argentine will begin his new role on 1 July 2023 on a two-year contract, with a club option of a further year."



Per his contract, the former Paris Saint-German gaffer will officially assume the new role on June 1, 2023.



'The sporting team conducted a diligent and thoughtful process that the Board is proud of. We are delighted that Mauricio will be joining Chelsea. Mauricio is a world-class coach with an outstanding track record. We are all looking forward to having him on board,' Owners Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali, José E. Feliciano, Mark Walter, and Hansjörg Wyss said as quoted by the club.



Pochettino now makes a return to England since leaving Tottenham in 2020 when he was axed.



Chelsea is now the Argentine's third English side after Southampton and Tottenham Hotspurs.



The Blues had a horrible 2022/2023 season despite appointing four different coaches, including two caretakers.



They finished 12th with 44 points with a minus-nine goal difference after 28 matches.





