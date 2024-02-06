Chelsea, Newcastle lead tribute to Christian Atsu one year after his passing

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Newcastle United, Chelsea, and Bournemouth have paid tributes to former Black Stars player Christian Atsu who passed in February 2023.



Both clubs took to X(formerly Twitter) to remember the painful loss of their winger through devastating means.



Newcastle pointed out Atsu's incredible personality while Chelsea and Bournemouth sent their condolences to the family.



"One year ago we sadly lost Christian Atsu in the most tragic of circumstances. An incredible person who is fondly remembered by everyone at Newcastle United. Our thoughts are forever with Christian's family and friends."



"Oh, he is so wonderful," Newcastle United wrote on X.



"Our thoughts are with Christian Atsu's family and friends as we mark the one-year anniversary of his tragic passing," Bournemouth wrote.



"One year ago today we tragically lost Christian Atsu. Our thoughts will always remain with Christian's family and friends," Chelsea wrote.



Many football fans as well as Ghanaians have all joined in to to pay tribute.



Christian Atsu passed away following a tragic earthquake in Turkey. The former Black Stars player was trapped under the rubble for about three days before he was found lifeless on February 8, 2023.







Below are some reactions







One year ago today we tragically lost Christian Atsu.



Our thoughts will always remain with Christian's family and friends. ???????? pic.twitter.com/16E2pG0Lu8 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 6, 2024

One year ago we sadly lost Christian Atsu in the most tragic of circumstances.



An incredible person who is fondly remembered by everyone at Newcastle United. Our thoughts are forever with Christian's family and friends.



Oh he is so wonderful. ???????? pic.twitter.com/C1IwQBAAgQ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 6, 2024

Our thoughts are with Christian Atsu's family and friends as we mark the one-year anniversary of his tragic passing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CTlOxwpLBY — AFC Bournemouth ???? (@afcbournemouth) February 6, 2024

A year ago today, Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu was one of the many victims of the devastating earthquake, which killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria.????????????pic.twitter.com/uMSrKcN2np — DW Sports (@dw_sports) February 6, 2024

Today marks a year since we sadly lost Christian Atsu to the devastating earthquake in Turkey.



RIP Christian ???? pic.twitter.com/diYl8D01KW — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) February 6, 2024

1 year ago today: Christian Atsu scored this unforgettable goal for Hatayspor in the Turkish league.



Less than 24 hours later, the tragic earthquake happened in Türkiye. He sadly passed away.



RIP Atsu. We will never forget you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3mn0eey0XR — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) February 5, 2024

On this day, a year ago, we sadly lost Christian Atsu to a devastating earthquake in Turkey.



Continue to Rest Well hero ????️????????????#ChristianAtsu #Atsu #RIP #restinpeace pic.twitter.com/6IhW0VnUmb — Pan-Africa Football (@PanAfricaFooty) February 6, 2024

Today is one year since we lost Christian Atsu ????????️ pic.twitter.com/wDqlWczzVk — Fantasy Gold FPL (@fantasygoldgh) February 6, 2024

It’s already a year wow time really flies, rest well Christian Atsu pic.twitter.com/LlbVZ7tOBi — Sharyf (@__Sharyf) February 6, 2024

Remembering Christian Atsu who we sadly lost one year ago today. ???????? pic.twitter.com/Jkp8qwxkxF — CFC-Blues (@CFCBlues_com) February 6, 2024

One year ago, we mourned the tragic loss of Christian Atsu. Rest Well Legend! #TheBlogger ????️ pic.twitter.com/h6ilpkK0hB — #GenerationalThinker (@KobbyKyei_) February 6, 2024

One year has passed since the tragic loss of Christian Atsu ????????



Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.



Forever in our hearts ❤️????️ pic.twitter.com/m6yovpUVsg — Pulse Ghana (@PulseGhana) February 6, 2024

One year ago today, we lost ???????? Christian Atsu.



May he continue to Rest In Peace. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6K1eoPaw7Z — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) February 6, 2024

EE/EK