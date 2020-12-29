Sports News of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Source: GNA

Cheetah FC unveils official club store in grand style

The Kasoa based Division two club becomes the first Ghanaian club to own a Club store

Cheetah FC, a second division club in Ghana has unveiled its Cheetah Direct Store, the official club store in a grand ceremony at its outfit in Kasoa, Central Region.



The store would see fans of the club patronise the club's replica Jerseys, tracksuits and other merchandise.



The event was graced by several dignitaries including the newly elected member of parliament for Awutu Senya, Gizella Tettey-Agbotui, former Premier League Board Chairman, Mr Ashford Tettey Oku, Central Regional Football Association (CRFA) Mr Robert Duncan, Veteran Coach J.E Sarpong, Ghana international Ishmael Yartey and representatives from Premier League club, Dreams FC.



Addressing the media, the founder of the club, Mr Abdul Hay Yartey said, he drew inspiration from English Premier League club Manchester United to establish a club store to sell the club’s outfits.



He said “I have travelled across the world and I'm a Manchester United fan. Almost every year, I will visit old Trafford to watch a game.



“I realised that not only do they have a magnificent stadium but they have a store, a club store called the Mega Store where they sell club paraphernalia. This is where I got the inspiration from to get one for my club to sell the club’s outfits to also generate funds for the club.”



Mr Hay Yartey added he has acquired 25 acres of land to build a state of the art stadium for the club.



Mr Tettey-Oku, who was impressed with the development, called for other club owners to emulate the leadership style of Mr Hay Yartey to continue developing Football in Ghana to create employment.



“Cheetah FC is leading the way in a refined manner and they need a recommendation. You cannot see this kind of refinement from any lower division club except Cheetah. Hays leadership is commendable and I’ll urge him to do more and call on others to emulate his leadership style to sustain the passion in football.” He said.



The Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya commended Mr Hay Yartey for going a notch ahead.





