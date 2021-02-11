Sports News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: GNA

Cheetah FC supports two clubs in Ashanti Region

Anokye Stars FC and Dabo Soccer Academy have received support from the President of Cheetah Football Club, Mr. Abdul Hayye-Yartey.



Mr. Hayye-Yartey supported the two juvenile clubs in the Ashanti Region with 17 balls, two sets of markers, and two sets of bibs each.



This is the fourth donation the Cheetah FC President had made to some clubs at the grassroot level, after presenting similar items to Team Move FC and GIHOC FC on Monday.



Presenting the items, he said, “Yaw Dabo and Kofi Kinaata are my Ambassadors and since they all have football clubs; it is important for me to support them. I have also been in the business for a long time and used their brands to support Cheetah FC”.



“I don’t only support them with equipment but also ideas that can help their clubs to succeed. With the owner of Anokye Stars, Saanie Dendem has been an inspiration and a father figure to me in football. Aside from that he always advises me on the right things to do with my club and the players,” he said.



“So it is only proper that I support him. When I visited his team some time ago, I noticed the footballs they were using were very old so I decided to help him with those items,” Mr. Hayye-Yartey said.



He promised to extend the gesture to more clubs at the grassroots level to help them produce more talents for the country.



“This gesture would not only be for these four clubs, in the past I have been helping other grassroot football clubs and it would continue. At the right time, we would visit some clubs to give them equipment that would also aid them to develop these young players.



"These grassroots football clubs are the ones who need our support. You visit one of these clubs at the grassroots level and you would see over 90-100 players using less than five balls for training. So we must help these small clubs because the GFA cannot do it alone,” he added.



Mr. Yartey also called on other big clubs in Ghana to replicate his gesture in order for the clubs at the Juvenile level to be well equipped and be able to nurture more talents.



“It will be very good if one or two clubs also take a clue from what I have started. So that we can collectively help our Juvenile football clubs to produce very good players that would benefit other clubs in Ghana and the national teams,” he said.



Cheetah FC is a Division two club based in Kasoa, Central Region.