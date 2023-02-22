Cheetah FC set to name pitch after late Christian Atsu

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Abdul-Hayye Yartey, owner of Cheetah FC, has promised to name his newly-constructed grass pitch after the late Christian Atsu.



Christian Atsu spent some years of his youth career at Cheetah before departing to Portugal to play for FC Porto in the Portuguese top flight.



Yartey, in an interview with GHOne, revealed that he had planned to name the pitch after Atsu to surprise the player, but the plan disappointingly did not materialise due to the former Cheetah man's death.



"I saw how happy he was (when Cheetah unveiled their Astroturf), he actually granted me an interview when we were commissioning the Astro Turf pitch. I was hoping to surprise him with the grass pitch. Like, call him to come that 'hey Christan I've made a grass pitch and am going to name it after you'. It's quite unfortunate he couldn't wait for that time but still, we will name the pitch after him," he said.



Atsu joined Cheetah FC from Gomoa Feteh Feyenoord before his departure to Europe in 2009.



He used to visit Cheetah during the off-season to donate boots and other items to the club.



Cheetah, who have been focusing on academy football, are currently in Ghana's third-tier league as they hope to progress to the top flight in a few years to come.







