Sports News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Cheetah FC duo Ebenezer Adade and Francis Agoanyah join Fremad Amager in Denmark

Ebenezer Adade and Francis Agoanyah

Danish side BK Fremad Amager have snapped up Cheetah FC duo Ebenezer Adade and Francis Agoanyah on a season-long loan deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.



The two youngsters signed their respective contracts in the summer.



The duo left the shores of Ghana for Denmark on Thursday 7 January 2021 to join their new club.



Adade is a right-back and wing-back known in particular for his pace, stamina, surging runs and aggressive play.



He was a member of the Ghana U17 squad that finished runners-up at the 2018 WAFU B Qualifiers.



Agoanyah on the other hand is a commanding defender with good tackling and strength along with good technique and passing.



He can also play as a defensive midfielder.



Adade and Agoanyah join compatriots Emmanuel Toku, Emmanuel Bio and David Anane Martin who also joined the Danish second-tier side from Cheetah.