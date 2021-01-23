Sports News of Saturday, 23 January 2021

Source: GNA

Cheetah FC President donates to musician Kofi Kinaata

The move is to support Kofi Kinaata’s Team Move FC, a juvenile football club based in Takoradi

Mr. Abdul Hayye-Yartey President of Cheetah Football Club, a lower division side has donated some football equipment to top Ghanaian musician Martin King Arthur popularly known as “Kofi Kinaata”.



The move is to support Kofi Kinaata’s Team Move FC, a juvenile football club based in Takoradi.



The three-time Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Song Writer of the year, received 20 footballs, two sets of markers and two sets of bibs from Mr. Yartey.



Kofi Kinaata, who doubles as the Brand Ambassador for Cheetah Football Club, has on several occasions used his brand to support and promote the club.



Mr. Yartey during the presentation said, the gesture was to reciprocate the musician’s kindness and support to Cheetah FC.







“Kofi Kinaata has done a lot for my club and I truly appreciate it. He is always available when called upon. When he told me he has decided to own a football club, I was excited, but I know how difficult the industry is, so I decided to support him with these items, which I believe would help his club,” he stated.



Kofi Kinaata, receiving the items, thanked Mr. Yartey for the gesture saying “My admiration for the way Mr. Yartey is managing his club is what inspired me to own a football club. He is doing a great job and always advise me on how I should run my club. I am very grateful to him for this gesture and I promise to put it into good use to support the numerous talents in Efiekuma.”



In other related development, Mr. Yartey donated same items including a set of Jerseys to GIHOC Babies based in Kumasi where he bought players like Mohamed Iddriss, Emmanuel Bio and preparing to extend the same gesture to Yaw Dabo Football Academy.