Checkout the top 10 most expensive transfers in Premier League history

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A new transfer record was set on of Tuesday, January 31, 2023 after Chelsea reached an agreement with Portuguese giants Benfica for the transfer of Enzo Fernandez.



The Argentine international who was named the Young Best Player in the 2022 FIFA World Cup joins the Chelsea for a record fee of €121 million.



Enzo Fernandez will be signing an 8-and-half-year deal which will keep him at Stamford Bridge till June 2031 after making the big money move.



Chelsea were by far the most active Premier League club in the January transfer window, spending over £300 million ($370m) to reinforce their team after a difficult campaign in the first half of the ongoing season.



Though Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez leads the of the most expensive signings in the English Premier League, Manchester United have 5 players in the top 10 thus becoming the most featured club.



Below are the top 10 most expensive player transfers in the history of the Premier League as compiled by GhanaWeb Sports.



1. Enzo Fernandez - €121M Benfica to Chelsea



2. Jack Grealish - €106M Aston Villa to Manchester City



3. Romelu Lukaku - €99.2M Inter Milan to Chelsea



4. Paul Pogba - €92.3M Juventus to Manchester United



5. Antony Santos - €83.6M Ajax to Manchester United



6. Harry Maguire - €76.6M Leicester City to Manchester United



7. Jaden Sancho - €74.8M Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United



8. Romelu Lukaku - €74.5M Everton to Manchester United



9. Virgil Van Dijk - €74.4M Southampton to Liverpool



10. Wesley Fofana - €70.7M Leicester City to Chelsea