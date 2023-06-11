Checkout the new champions gold medal for GPL winners

Sports News of Sunday, 11 June 2023

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has outdoored the new stunning gold medals to be awarded to the winners of this season's Ghana Premier League.



After facing criticism for presenting substandard medals to Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak in the last two seasons, the GFA decided to make amends by introducing a new champions gold medal for the deserving champions.



The GFA had been widely bashed for handing what has been described by many as key holders and clay medals to previous winners.



Fans of Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak who are two of Ghana's most decorated clubs expressed huge disappointment in the GFA after receiving medals that did not match the magnitude of their achievements.



However, to make amends, the GFA took swift action and have now unveiled a stunning gold medal for the incoming champions of the Ghana Premier League.



The medal has the logo of the GPL and sponsors of the league inscribed on it with the logo of the GFA behind it.



Ahead of the final match which could see either Medeama or Bechem United being crowned champions, fans have been sharing their thoughts on the new GPL champions’ medal.





Frame: 2020/21 Premier league winner’s Medal (Hearts of Oak won)



Frame 2: 2021/22 Premier league winner’s Medal (Kotoko won)



Frame 3 & 4: 2022/33 Premier league winner’s Medal (Medeama or Bechem)



