Checkout stunning photos of Marcus Rashford's fiancée Lucia Loi

Born on October 31, 1997, Marcus Rashford MBE is one of the top players in the Premier League having scored over 80 goals for his boyhood club Manchester United since making his debut in 2015.



Regarded highly for his performance o the pitch and liked by many for his philanthropic deeds to the needy and homeless, Marcus Rashford is no doubt one of the most loved players in England.



The Manchester United striker was one of the most eligible bachelors in the UK and was the crush of many young ladies in the UK until pictures of him and Lucia Loi hit the internet.



Lucia Lio and Marcus Rashford before their engagement in 2022 began dating in 2016, a year after the striker made his Premier League debut for Manchester United against Arsenal.



However, because they were both private people, they successfully kept their relationship away from the media cameras till the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.



The between the two became public after Lucia Lio and Marcus Rasford were caught on camera kissing after England qualified for the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.



Lucia Lio was born on November 23, 1997, in Manchester and she met Rashford during their high school days. This happened at Ashton on Mersey School in Greater Manchester.



Loi is a business graduate, having studied at the University of Manchester. They are currently engaged but are yet to have a kid.



Check out photos of Lucia and Rashford below:



